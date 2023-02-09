The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Chevrolet Silverado sustained vandalism damage Tuesday in the 400 block of Carlton Drive.
• Four mixing kits and an electric bike were reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• A handgun worth $179 was reported stolen Monday from Westerfield Pawn, 1323 Bosley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from the 5300 block of Kentucky 54.
• Mailed packages containing clothing and toys were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3500 block of Bold Forbes Way.
