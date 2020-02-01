The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William R Hunt, 31, of the 3200 block of St. Ann Street was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
• Power tools worth $620 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at Shelton Appraisal Service, 111 W. Third St.
• A glass door sustained $1,200 in vandalism damage Thursday at a home in the 700 block of Breckenridge Street.
• Prescription drugs worth $20 were reported stolen Thursday from Fern Terra, 45 Woodford Ave.
• Cash worth $200 was reported stolen Thursday from Valvoline Instant Oil Change, 3425 Frederica St.
• A Saturn Outlook worth $5,000 was reported stolen Friday from Meijer, 2951 Heartland Crossing.
