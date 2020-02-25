The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Byron Rightmyer, 32, of the 1100 block of Gilbert Lane, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Damage to a residence in the 100 block of East 24th Street that occurred during an attempted burglary was reported Feb. 18.
• Cash in the amount of $188 was reported stolen Friday from TD’s Tuff Decisions, at 2201 Frederica St.
• Tools valued at $580 were reported stolen Friday from a residence in the 1900 block of Gunston Place.
• Tools and steaks valued at $355 were reported stolen Saturday from a residence in the 1600 block of East 20th Street.
• A cellphone valued at $400 was reported stolen Sunday from a residence in the 2800 block of West Wayside Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A two-vehicle collision occurred Friday at North Byers Avenue and St. Ann Street. They were a Ford truck driven by Larry D. May, 84, of the 200 block of Longfellow Drive, and a Toyota car driven by Jessica Frazier, 28, of the 700 block of Tamarack Drive. May was injured in the accident and transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Thomas L. Autrey, 65, of the 2900 Yale Place, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
