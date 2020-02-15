The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher T. Isaacs, 41, of the 300 block of East 27th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash and a cash register worth $320 were reported stolen Thursday from CherriCare, 1726 Sweeney St.
• Checks and an iPad worth $480 were reported stolen Thursday from Mariner Finance, 5140 Frederica St.
• An XBox 1, controllers, two game keyboards, a headset and cash worth $856 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 700 block of Elm Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.