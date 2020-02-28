The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert A. Dunn, 48, of the 1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jacob D. Skimmerhorn, 26, of Grandview, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jonathan A. Dearmond, 20, of Central City was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• Three TVs, a computer tablet, tools and an air compressor worth $1,120 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Scherm Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Drew A. Sweeney, 23, of the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Jonathon D. Mattingly, 29, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.