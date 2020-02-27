The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cassandra L. Roberts, 42, of the 2300 block of Fairview Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Brandon S. Jones, 25, of the 700 block of Hathaway Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Hunter Loyd, 24, of the 3800 block of Shyrock Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy Webster, 26, of the 1700 block of Parish Plaza Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Adam E. Freer, 38, of the 2200 block of Amethyst Court was charged Tuesday at tampering with physical evidence.
• Christopher M. Troutman, 41, of the 900 block of East 15th Street was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A surveillance camera and a door frame sustained $350 in damage during a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Ebach Street.
• Two laptop computers worth $574 were reported stolen Tuesday from Emerson High School, 1325 W. 11th St.
• Construction equipment worth $3,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a construction site in the 3800 block of Frederica Street.
• A handgun worth $200 was reported stolen Tuesday from a shopping complex in the 5100 block of Frederica Street.
• A Ford Focus worth $1,500 was reported stolen Tuesday while parked in the 1600 block of West Fourth Street.
• A wallet and a handgun worth $260 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of Wandering Lane.
• A Chevrolet Express worth $6,000 was reported stolen Tuesday while parked in the 2700 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Clothing was reported stolen Tuesday from Dollar General Store, 6542 Kentucky 56.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:53 a.m. Monday on U.S. 60 near the Kentucky 54 exit ramp. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Jonathan R. Kroeger, 21, of Calhoun and a sport utility vehicle driven by Andre Barksdale, 21, of the 1900 block of Hughes Avenue. Barksdale and Kroeger’s passenger, Johnny Maldonado, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
