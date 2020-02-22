The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rosalynn A. Vandiver, 64, of the 1700 block of Wickland Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Quinton A. Swanagan, 27, of the 700 block of Leitchfield Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Judith S. Merriwether, 62, of the 2700 block of West 10th Street was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• David A. Smith, 38, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1300 block of Waverly Place.
• A purse, keys, cards, cash and two knives worth $176 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of West Fourth Street.
