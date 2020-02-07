The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Luke Buskill, 24, of the 300 block of East Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape.
• Brandi Fernandez, 22, of the 800 block of Poindexter Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal abuse, victim under age 12.
• A watch worth $600 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Gardenside Drive.
• Cash and prescription drugs worth $31 were reported stolen Tuesday from St. Benedict’s Women’s Shelter, 905 Hickman Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A coin-operated claw machine was broken into and two security cameras were damaged Wednesday at Lucy’s Diner, 6057 Kentucky 2830.
• A string trimmer, a gas can, a wheel barrel and four rolls of weed fabric were reported stolen Wednesday from Evergreen Lawn Care, 2900 Frederica St.
