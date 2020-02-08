The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Yovanda J. Roberts, 36, of the 800 block of Hall Street was charged Thursday with second-degree forgery.
• Jennifer A. McKinney, 45, of the 1800 block of East 18th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Kentucky 54 near U.S. 60 East. They were a pickup truck driven by Kevin M. Killion, 62, of Peoria, Illinois, and a car driven by Alan D. Wink, 48, of Utica. Wink’s passenger, Mary L. Major was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday on West Parrish Avenue near McFarland Avenue. They were a car driven by Bernardina Alcantar, 20, of the 400 block of Reid Road and a car driven by Derric Abney, 52, of Middletown, Ohio. Alacantar and her passengers, Joshua Alcantar and Samantha Snoke, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on West Second Street near Allen Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Larry W. Jennings, 68 of the 2100 block of Reid Road and a car driven by Elizabeth N. Amaya, 46, of Utica. Amaya was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 2:03 p.m. Thursday on East Parrish Avenue near Ragu Drive. They were a car driven by Yvonne A. Slaughter, 78, of the 4100 block of Pinta Drive and a pickup truck driven by Donald L. Leibee, 53, of the 3100 block of Old Hartford Road. Slaughter was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two handguns were reported stolen from two vehicles Thursday at a home in the 2700 block of South Hampton Road.
