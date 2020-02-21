The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher S. Lewis, 50, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason S. Carman, 37, of the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Martell A. Johnson, 22 of the 800 block of Center Street was charged Thursday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Kentucky 554.
