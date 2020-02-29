The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Patrick L. Wright, 42, of the 3600 block of Chickasaw Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
• Leslie F. Hamilton, 56, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Joey E. Ray, 40, of the 4500 block of Towne Square Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Teri Holman, 26, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Michael E. Dudgeon, 49, of the 1300 block of Venable Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• James D. Kessenger, 29, of the 1100 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Heath A. Crossley, 39, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with receiving stolen property (auto) over $10,000.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of West 14th Street.
• Cash worth $50 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at Full Gospel Pentecostal Church, 1621 Jackson St.
