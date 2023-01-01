The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Candace M. Bartley, 35, of the 4000 block of Park Drive was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Giovanni M. Capozzi, 20, of Fresno, California, was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds).
• Michael D. Lawson, 21, of the 1500 block of West Third Street was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Nelson Lucas Martinez, 28, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), driving under the influence and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Bryan A. Self, 29, homeless was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy S. Smith, 36, of the 1100 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Malik L. Douglas, 23, of the 3800 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Friday with theft of auto over $10,000 and theft of contents from vehicle.
• Joseph M. Hagan, 54, of Whitesville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Jordan M. McClure, 34, of the 4500 block of Indian Creek Loop was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
