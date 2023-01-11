The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenneth L. Riley, 38, of the 2400 block of West Eighth Street was charged Monday with second-degree escape and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with second-degree assault and third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Monday from the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Medication was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 5300 block of Windy Hollow Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Frederica R. Coleman, 26, of the 700 block of Scherm Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
