The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Donald L. Basham, 52, of the 700 block of Stone Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Michael Long, 43, homeless, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (EMS, fire or rescue squad).
• Arturo Lopez, 32, of the 1300 block of Wayside Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jami L. Smith, 58, of Baxter, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• An unknown amount of property was stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Flamingo Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Andrew C. Blake, 31, of Lewisport was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Eric P. Burroughs, 24, of the 3400 block of Wandering Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Greenbriar Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.