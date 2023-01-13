The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
•Michael Long, 43, homeless, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (inmate assault on corrections employee).
Kentucky State Police
• Andrew Mattingly, 27, of Reynolds Station was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Donald J. Millay, 38, of the 2000 block of Griffith Place East was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Marquis D. Williams, 28, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.