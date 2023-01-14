The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A propane tank,
dishes, hand and power
tools, speakers, a turntable, radio and stereo receivers, a TV and DVDs were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 2000 block of West Third Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Coralee L. Hester Adams, 31, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
