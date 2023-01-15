POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 15, 2023 Jan 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Austin T. Cates, 24, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of firearm by convicted felon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 26° Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 15, 2023 Church holds annual rummage sale over weekend Rudolph hired as career engagement specialist at KWC Aces' Griffith sets new mark UK stuns No. 5 Vols Hilltoppers turn it on late to beat FIU Dragons catch fire in win over KWC KWC women roll past Tiffin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Growth in the Game: Owensboro Volleyball Club to open home facility State rejects KY 54 widening bids POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 9, 2023 POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 11, 2023 Images Videos CommentedAgricultural Finance Corporation OKs GC loan (1) Daviess County wins 2 close games at Apollo (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 9, 2023 (1) Home sales down for 4th month (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 8, 2023 (1) Pleasant Valley Community Church wipes out DCPS lunch debt (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 1, 2023 (1) POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 2, 2023 (1) Kentucky steamrolled by No. 7 Alabama (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView
