The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric M. Clouse, 30, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brandon R. Kenady, 19, of the 900 block of Isaac Shelby Drive was charged Monday with theft of contents from vehicle over $1,000.
Kentucky State Police
• Joseph B. Cousin, 44, of Whitesville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
