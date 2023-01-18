The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jason B. Cambron, 53, of the 900 block of Walnut Street was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation.
• Alexander S. Lane, 21, of the 1900 block of East 18th Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (opiates, greater or equal to 10 dosage units).
• Ecaterina G. Robertson, 33, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unknown).
• A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen Jan. 12 from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Bolivar Street.
• A mailed package containing a cell phone was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2500 block of Nelson Avenue.
• Power tools, ceiling fans and an air compressor were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• Cash worth $374 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• A handgun worth $600 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Needleleaf Court.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Raintree Drive.
• Rolled pennies worth $18 were reported stolen Sunday from a rental storage facility in the 3400 block of Old Hartford Road.
• A Ford F-350 worth $50,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Ford Taurus worth $4,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 900 block of Walnut Street.
• A unknown amount of property was reported stolen Monday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 West Second St.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 800 block Bolivar Street.
• A firearm discharge was reported Monday at a home in the 2200 block of Berkshire. No injuries were reported in the shooting,
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Trevor L. Aull, 18, of the 3700 block of South Griffith Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, (motor vehicle).
• A Ford passenger car was reported stolen Monday from the 900 block of Walnut Street.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a workshop in the 3100 block of Alvey Park Drive.
• A mailbox sustained vandalism damage Sunday when it was shot with a shotgun in the 8400 block of Short Station Road.
• A box truck was reported stolen Sunday form the 1100 block of Burlew Boulevard. The vehicle was recovered.
• Vehicles sustained vandalism damage when their windows were busted Saturday in the 4800 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Terrance G. Williams, 32, of the 2000 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.