The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Xavier T. Johnson, 25, of the 3200 block of North Hummingbird Loop was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Power tools worth $284 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Tate Swanagan, 35, of the 2300 block of West Ninth Street collided with a pedestrian, Melissa Wilson, 41, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of Lakewood Drive. Wilson was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was listed in good condition Wednesday.
