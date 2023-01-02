The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Derek T. Fuqua, 53, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue, was charged Saturday with probation violation for felony offense.
Jack L. Alvey, 60, of the 2800 block of Legion Park Drive, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Robin D. Dixon, 49, of the 3700 block of Haywood Court, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking (property valued $1,000 < $10,000), first-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree burglary.
James K. Richardson, 32, of the 3000 block of Allen Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
Tu Reh, 24, of the 1700 block of Lock Avenue, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Albert R. Rincon, 40, of the 100 block of Monarch Avenue, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
