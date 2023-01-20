The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Derrius Jones, 33, of the 3000 block of Allen Street was charged Thursday with flagrant nonsupport.
• Kya Lai, 50, of the 2400 block of Hunt Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse, victim under age 12.
• A TV worth $400 was reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at a home in the 400 block of Dieterle Drive South.
• A handgun was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of West Second St.
• An unknown amount of property was stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Plum Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cedric A. Watt, 58, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with four counts of third-degree burglary.
• A vehicle sustained damage when someone attempted to cut off its catalytic converter Thursday in the 4300 block of Gate Way.
• An air compressor was reported stolen Wednesday from a trailer in the 3600 block of Kentucky 54.
