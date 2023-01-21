The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffrey Sheriffs, 51, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• McKenzie M. Boswell, 33, address unknown was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary.
• Christinae D. Walls, 31, of the 2800 of West Wayside Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Eric M. Clouse, 30, of the 600 block of Highland Avenue was charged Thursday with flagrant nonsupport.
• Jewelry worth $4,500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2200 block of Citation Avenue.
• Clothing and other items worth approximately $2,500 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1600 block of Creek Haven Loop.
• Clothing worth $70 were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at a home in the 1500 block of Jackson Street.
A bicycle and a power washer worth $1,400 were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at Lee’s Famous Recipe, 1800 Carter Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William Barr, 45, of the 2200 block of Hoop Jr Court was charged Friday with theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• William B. Carpenter, 24, of the 6900 block of Leah Lane was charged Thursday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Danny J. Henning, 65, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Friday with theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen Thursday from a shop building in the 3600 block of Kentucky 54.
• A lawn mower was reported stolen Thursday from a shed in the 9700 block of Old Hartford Road.
• Two four-wheelers were reported stolen Thursday from the 7300 block of Old Masonville Road.
