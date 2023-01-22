The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tryistan E.M. Abel, 23, of the 5700 block of Pleasant Pike Road in Philpot, was charged Friday with first-degree rape.
• Montae D. Goodnight, 35, of the 2000 block of West First Street, was charged Friday with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000, third-degree burglary, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gerardo B. Borrego, 51, of the 2200 block of West 10th Street, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeremy D. Hutcherson, 33, of the 400 block of Clarkson Road in Clarkson, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Audra L. Mayfield, 24, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kieara P. Aubrey, 22, of the 2100 block of West First Street was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and first-degree promoting contraband.
