The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kristina A. Sellers, 50, of Lewisport was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher A. Lanham, 38, of the 1100 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Copper wire worth $50 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at Repro Indy, 630 Chuck Gray Court.
• Cologne and perfume worth $1,519 were reported stolen Friday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
• Tools, a speaker, a heater, books, change and other items were reported stolen Friday in a burglary in the 1800 block of West Ninth Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 600 block of East 17th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Samantha J. Hamilton, 35, of Hartford was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan R. Rudy, 38, of Whitesville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• An attempted burglary was reported Saturday at a home in the 10400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
• A cell phone was reported stolen Saturday from McDonald’s, 2306 Kentucky 144.
Kentucky State Police
• Willis B. Blue III, 33, of Henderson was charged Sunday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds) and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.