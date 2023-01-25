The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jennifer R. Bennett, 37, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Melissa C. Peeterse, 42, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A firearm was reported stolen Monday from the 4100 block of Tanbark Place.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Monday from the 4700 block of Free Silver Road.
