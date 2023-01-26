The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tyshaun M. Herring, 25, of the 1300 block of East Eighth Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Asa B. Lyons, 29, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools worth $891 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
• A Ford Fusion worth $6,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1500 block of East 18th Street.
• A vacant residence and a shed sustained fire damage Tuesday in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. The fires are being investigated as possible arson.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bailey Sandage, 24, of Tobinsport, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and driving under the influence.
• A handgun was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway.
