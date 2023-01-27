The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George W. Bailey III, 24, of the 2900 block of Veach Road was charged Wednesday with second-degree escape.
• Donald J. Millay, 39, of the 2000 block of Griffith Place East was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kasey J. Worley, 39, homeless, was charged Thursday with flagrant non-support.
• A set of speakers worth approximately $1,500 were reported stolen Wednesday from a burglary at a storage unit in the 900 block of Reid Road.
• A Ford Ranger sustained vandalism damage when its windshield was cracked Wednesday in the 5000 block of Millers Mill Road.
• A Honda Accord was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1700 block of Antler Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Chad A. Davis, 44, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.