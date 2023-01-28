The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• Jesse L. Henning, 26, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Ford Escape sustained vandalism damage Monday in the 1300 block of Claranette Court.
• Cash and change worth $30 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 600 block of West Highland Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 9400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
