The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Kevin K. Wolf, 33, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Jose M. Velasquez-Ocampo, 30, of the 6800 block of Thoma Drive, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.
