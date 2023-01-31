The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric W. Brooks, 30, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Jose R. Santillan-Sandoval, 29, homeless, was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• A rape was reported Friday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Triplett Street.
• An undetermined amount of cash was taken in a Friday robbery at Metro PCS, 511 East 18th St. An attempted robbery was also reported in the 800 block of Triplett Street. Nothing was taken in the attempted robbery.
• An Audi automobile worth $5,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
• A GMC pickup truck worth $2,000 was reported stolen Friday the 800 block of Hathaway Street.
• A burglary was reported Sunday at a home in the 2700 block of West Eighth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Heather K. Braden, 37, of the 1400 block of Bowie Trail was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Tommy L. Brown, 46, of the 6900 block of Jamie Lane was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• David F. Clark, 58, of the 1600 block of Fogle Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• James R. Simon, 36, of the 2200 block of Venetian Way was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
Kentucky State Police
• Michael E. Mayfield, 64, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason R. Eyster, 41, of Utica, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
