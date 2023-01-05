The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Softball equipment worth $500 and a catalytic converter were stolen Monday from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court. The vehicle sustained $1,000 in damage during the theft.
• A PlayStation 4 worth $100 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Tahoe worth $4,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1700 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A firearm with an unknown make or model worth $200 was reported stolen Saturday from the 5000 block of Wildcat Way.
• A home sustained $20,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday in the 3400 block of Chickasaw Drive.
• Four rolls of copper wire worth $1,007 were reported stolen Tuesday from Menards, 3301 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Teddy Brown, 45, of Scottsville was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
• Kendall Morton, 27, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• Rachel E. Worthington, 35, of the 6500 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Cory J. Miles, 33, of the 3500 block of Arlington Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree wanton endangerment.
