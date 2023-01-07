The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony J. Everly, 45, of the 3100 block of St. Ann Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from Tom Blue Furniture, 2737 Veach Road.
• A burglary was reported Friday at a home in the 200 block of Heartwood Court. The home sustained $1,000 in damage during the burglary. It was unknown if anything was taken.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jerry D. Hallam, 24, of the 3800 block of Brookfield Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and theft of identity.
Kentucky State Police
• James M. Easler, 28, of the 5500 block of Goldenrod Lane was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.