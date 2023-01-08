The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sean T. Harvey, 41, of the 400 block of Geary Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• Derek S. Whitehouse, 40, of the 1300 block of Haynes Avenue was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
• Benjamin A. Simmons, 50, of the 2400 block of West 5th Street was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• Glendle W. Cain III, 30, of the 3000 block of Silks Cove was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher Carpenter, 61, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Saturday with two counts of third-degree assault.
• Gregory A. Sosh, 56, of the 100 block of Walnut Street in Rumsey was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.