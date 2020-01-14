The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert Blan, 54, of Hawesville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Bryan D. Feldpausch, 40 of the 6900 block of Leah Lane was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Marie A. Gullett, 44, of the 6900 block of Kris Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with third-degree assault (police officer).
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 600 block of West Byers Avenue.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Friday at a home on Carol Stream. The victims reported being abused by an acquaintance.
• A security camera system, three trail cameras and bleach worth $643 were reported stolen Saturday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing.
• Lamps and checkbooks worth $101 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Oglesby Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:21 p.m. Thursday on Southtown Boulevard near McIntire Crossing. They were a car driven by Kaitlin N. Coppage, 19, of the 1000 block of West First Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Stacey L. Elliott, 43, of the 800 block of Fogle Drive. Elliott’s passenger, Mia Elliott, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 11:48 a.m. Friday on East Fourth Street near Breckenridge Street. They were a car driven by Mindy D. Piper, 40, of Cleaton and a pickup truck driven by Michael A. Murphy, 40, of the 10800 block of Kentucky 56. Piper was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Richard L Boarman, 44, of Utica was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Scott E. Garrard, 42, of the 2500 block of Baker Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher L. Thompson, 33, of Maceo was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dustin R. Rogers, 19, of the 1600 block of Glendale Avenue was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
• Carolyn G. Northcutt, 49, of the 5300 block of Kentucky 270 South was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth)
• Justin D. Dame, 34, of Livermore was charged Saturday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Corey L. Burris, 34, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Saturday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Justin W. Carf, 32, of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Kentucky State Police
• Kimble L. Gabbard, 60, of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Ronald D. Lambert, 55, of Lewisport was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Paul A. McKay, 55, of Maceo was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
