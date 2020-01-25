The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Richard W. Alexander, 48, of the 700 block of Deer Trail Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Carley R. Mayes, 36, of the 2400 block of Ebach Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Brittney D. Jones, 32, of Evansville was charged Thursday with theft by deception over $500 and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Saelina Eakes, 35, homeless, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property under $10,000.
• Joshua D. Clark 41, of the 1100 block of West Second Street was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Michael A. Easter, 31, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Shannon R. Thornton, 27, of the 900 block of Lisbon Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A backpack and prescription drugs worth $70 were reported stolen Wednesday from St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday. The victim told police the handgun was reported from her vehicle, but could not specify a location.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Teshaun T. Baker, 18, of Evansville was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
