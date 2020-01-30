The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeremy Cole, 27, of the 900 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Heather L Russelburg, 29, of the 4100 block of Lonesome Pine was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Terry R. Murray, 54, homeless, was charged Tuesday with second-degree robbery.
• Rylee D. Piercefield, 21, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sexual activity and promoting a minor in a sexual performance.
• Donovan C. Rennie, 24, of the 800 block of Hall Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree bailjumping.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of West Third Street.
• A Nissan Altima worth $600 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2500 block of Daviess Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Batteries were reported stolen Tuesday from a semitrailer parked in the 5300 block of Windy Hollow Road.
• A vehicle was found submerged in water Wednesday in the 2800 block of Blueberry Lane in Utica. No one was in the vehicle. Deputies contacted the owner, who reported the vehicle must have been stolen overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.