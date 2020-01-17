The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James B. Annin, 52, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Galo Covvarubias, 45, of the 800 block of Crabtree Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree strangulation.
• A robbery was reported Thursday at Meijer, 2851 Heartland Crossing. Reports say a man attempted to leave the store with items without paying, was confronted by store employees and sprayed the employees with pepper spray. The man then fled.
• A firearm discharge was reported Wednesday on East Seventh Street. Officers recovered a shell casing, but no injuries or damage were reported.
Kentucky State Police
• Austin C. Bowlds, 24, of the 2500 block of Farrier Place was charged Wednesday with theft by deception under $10,000 and theft of property mislaid by mistake over $500.
• Travis M. Vanbussum, 31, of the 3800 block of Willow Way was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
