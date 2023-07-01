The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George K. Smith, 45, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Megan R. Rhinerson, 35, of the 100 block of Deanfield Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
• Anthony T. James, 25, of the 1900 block of East 20th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing or evading police and fourth-degree assault.
• Multiple checks were reported stolen Wednesday in the 1600 block of Center Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Derek M. Cecil, 38, of the 9800 block of Oak Street, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and disregarding a stop sign.
• Lucas W. Kellems, 31, of the 2800 block of Craves Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
