The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles E. Stewart Jr., 44, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael W. Mayer, 36, of the 200 block of Burden Lane in Beaver Dam, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of auto ($1,000 < $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and receiving stolen property ($1,000 < $10,000).
• Alec J. Ball, 21, of the 800 block of Madison Street in Beaver Dam, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Teodulo Gonzalez, 45, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and first-degree wanton endangerment.
