The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dennis K. Lindsey, 58, of Hartford, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Deontae C. McCormick, 22, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Cash worth $1,950 and a pair of Apple Air Pods were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 800 block of Danberry Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from the 2700 block of Hillbrooke Parkway.
• A Subaru Outback worth $26,000, a vehicle license plate and various items in the vehicle were reported stolen Thursday from the 700 block of West Parrish Avenue. The vehicle, license plate and stolen items were recovered.
• A Dodge Ram worth $4,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 1900 block of Lewis Lane.
• Cash worth $400 and a purse were reported stolen in a strong arm robbery Saturday at a home in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A handgun worth $60 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 3600 block of Hawthorne Drive.
• A motorcycle worth $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 3200 block of Chickasaw Drive.
• A Ford F-150 worth $15,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 3800 block of Springtree Drive.
• T-shirts worth $18 were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at a home in the 500 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard.
• A vacant home sustained fire damage Monday in a suspected arson in the 2400 block of West Fifth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jaquala T. Hayden, 22, of the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
