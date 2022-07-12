The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bradley J. Acton, 35, of the 900 block of Gardenside Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Salvador Velazquez, 47, of the 2000 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• An iPhone worth $1,200 was reported stolen July 6 in the 2600 block of Frederica Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary in a non-occupied building in the 100 block of West Third Street.
• A Freightliner semitruck worth $35,000 was reported stolen June 30 from the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.
• Electrical wiring worth $4,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2200 block of Skaggs Court.
• Forty eight packs of cigarettes worth $296 were reported stolen Thursday from Liquor Barn, 2509 West Parrish Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kevin K. Wolf, 32, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Keshaun D. Brooks, 22, of Nashville, Tennessee was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.