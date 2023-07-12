The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael Mayer, 36, of the 300 block of East 20th Street was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Rickie Greenwell, 30, of the 1000 block of Booth Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kitchen appliance worth $2,500 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2800 block of Cravens Avenue.
• A backpack, sandals and an iPhone 13 Pro worth $1,056 were reported stolen Friday at Thompson-Berry Park, 1 Carter Road.
• A Ford F-150 worth $12,000 was reported stolen Monday during a burglary at Modern Welding, 1450 East Parrish Ave. The pickup truck was recovered.
• Tools worth $4,000 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• Two catalytic converters, each worth $1,000, were reported stolen Monday from two vehicles parked in the 4200 block of Kentucky 144.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Various items were an estimated $200 to $300 were reported stolen Friday from St. Vincent De Paul Community Center in Whitesville.
• Various items were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a garage in the 2400 block of Browns Valley-Red Hill Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Biviano J. Lopez-Lopez, 41, of the 600 block of Poindexter Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.