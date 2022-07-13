The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cody R. Lightfoot, 33, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
• Carl P. Gifford, 32, of the
2500 block of North York Street
was charged Monday with first-
degree strangulation.
• Randall D. Wahl., 46, of the 7000 block of Kentucky 56 was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Approximately 100 vape cartridges and $250 in cash were reported stolen Sunday from Quality Quick, 955 Southtown Boulevard.
• A mailed package containing shoes, jewelry and other items worth $58 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 200 block of Heartwood Court.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of West Sixth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mail containing a debit card was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 4100 block of Wood Trace.
