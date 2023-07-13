The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Karen R. Perigo, 60, of the 3900 block of Brentwood Drive was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
• A laptop computer worth $1,300 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue.
• Brandon H. Grigsby, 43, of the 2400 block of Count Fleet Loop was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An undetermined amount of items were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 2100 bloc of Arlington Park Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.