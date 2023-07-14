The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David C. Davis, 60, of the 4000 block of Jefferson Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Harold Holbrook, 54, of the 700 block of New Cut Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A Hyundai 455RVK sustained $20 in vandalism damage Wednesday in the 2900 block of Yale Place. A bag containing clothing and cash worth $20 were reported stolen from the vehicle in the incident.
• A Hyundai Elantra worth $18,000 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 700 block of Scherm Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Shawn M. Miller, 44, of Utica, was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, destruction of a VIN number and tampering with physical evidence.
• Heather I. Ray, 34, of Philpot was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instruments.
