The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Britney N. Griffin, 33 of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with second-degree criminal abuse (victim age 12 or under).
• William C. Cisco, 50, of the 100 block of Gilmour Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A mailed package containing laundry detergent worth $6.59 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2100 block of East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Harold A. Tague, 46, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A bag, a water bottle and three jackets were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2200 block of Reid Road.
• A home sustained vandalism damage when several windows were broken Monday in the 4000 block of Park Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.