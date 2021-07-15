The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Justin Hobbs, 42, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary.
• William C. Cisco, 50 of the 100 block of Gilmour Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Richard L. Greathouse Jr., 41, of the 2200 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• A Ford Taurus worth $9,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a garage in the 2300 block of North York Street. The vehicle was recovered with damage.
• An assault was reported Tuesday at a home in the 2400 block of Bluff Avenue. The victim reported being struck with a blunt object and received an apparent minor injury in the incident.
• A motor vehicle registration sticker was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Gunther Avenue.
• Two cordless drills worth $839 were reported stolen Tuesday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday on East Parrish Avenue near Wing Avenue. They were a car driven by David J. Wilson, 63, of the 700 block of James Garrard Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Erin N. Singh, 34, of the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive. Wilson was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dania L. Benjamin, 26, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Trenton L. Ralph, 30, of Whitesville was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault.
• Danny R. Sutherland, 51, of the 5400 block of Balmoral Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A moped was reported stolen Tuesday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• A Toyota Corolla was reported stolen Tuesday from Advance Auto Parts, 2710 W. Parrish Ave. The vehicle was recovered.
