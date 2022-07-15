The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dennis R. Aull Jr., 41, of the 1000 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Richard R. Bridges, 51, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael S. Devries, 49, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation, theft from a building and violation of a emergency protective order/domestic violence order.
• Ah Du La, 24, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sara E. Lefler, 39, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron L. Vansickle, 26, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy A. Cobb, 45, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An iPhone worth $1,100 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home on East 18th Street.
• A Ford Fusion sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage Wednesday in the 1100 block of Alsop Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason A. Royal, 49, of Maceo was charged Wednesday with flagrant nonsupport and first-degree persistent felony offender.
