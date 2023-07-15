The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2400 block of Hillbrooke Parkway.
• Merchandise of undetermined value was reported Thursday from Vic’s Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St.
• A rape was reported Thursday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Triplett Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David P. Parrish Jr., 33, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• A Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen Thursday from the 2900 block of Lost Lake Cove. The vehicle was recovered in Shively.
• A handgun was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Oakhurst Bend.
• Power tools and concrete tools were reported stolen Thursday from a storage unit in the 5600 block of Locust Lane.
• Key fobs for two vehicles were reported stolen Thursday from vehicles parked in the 1700 block of Sterling Valley Drive.
• A semiautomatic rifle was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Hunters Trace.
• A handgun was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Sanctuary Drive.
